Brown contributed 26 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 victory over the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Brown made his first five shots of the game, and despite some foul trouble, he submitted another quality playoff effort. Across 19 postseason outings thus far, the elite shooting guard has averaged 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.3 minutes per game, but his offensive numbers have been down in the Eastern Conference Finals, posting just 19.0 points on 43.2 percent shooting.
