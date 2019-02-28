Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in loss
Brown finished with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and a steal over 30 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Brown produced his second double-double of the season in Wednesday's loss. He's been fairly productive this season, averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, but he'll only warrant a nightly starting spot in standard leagues the absence of Kyrie Irving or Marcus Smart.
