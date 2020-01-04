Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in return
Brown ended with 24 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-106 victory over the Hawks.
Brown returned after missing the previous game due to an illness. He looked terrific in the victory, putting up a 24-and-10 double-double. He is the 36th ranked player this season and it has been one of the more improbable turnarounds in recent memory. The Celtics are likely to be battling for a playoff seeding the rest of the way and so Brown should have no issues when it comes to games played.
