Brown supplied 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-119 win over the Jazz.

While Brown's streak of consecutive 30-plus-point games ended at nine, he still finished as Boston's second-leading scorer Tuesday. The star forward dished out a game-high 10 assists as well, securing his fourth outing with a double-double or better through 30 regular-season appearances. Brown has played in each of the Celtics' last four games, during which he has averaged 30.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.0 minutes per tilt.