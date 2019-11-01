Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful at best
Brown (illness) did not join the team for shootaround and is considered doubtful-to-out for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Brown appears likely to miss his second game in a row due to illness. Semi Ojeleye played a season-high 20 minutes when Brown sat Wednesday against the Bucks and could be in line for an increased role again if Brown remains out.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.