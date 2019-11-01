Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful at best

Brown (illness) did not join the team for shootaround and is considered doubtful-to-out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Brown appears likely to miss his second game in a row due to illness. Semi Ojeleye played a season-high 20 minutes when Brown sat Wednesday against the Bucks and could be in line for an increased role again if Brown remains out.

