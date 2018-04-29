Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful for Game 1

Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Coach Brad Stevens indicated that nothing serious arose from Brown's MRI, but that his lingering soreness will likely prevent him from taking the floor during Game 1. More information should arrive following Monday's morning shootaround. However, assuming he's unable to take the floor, Marcus Smart is a strong candidate to draw the start.