Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful for Game 1
Brown (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Coach Brad Stevens indicated that nothing serious arose from Brown's MRI, but that his lingering soreness will likely prevent him from taking the floor during Game 1. More information should arrive following Monday's morning shootaround. However, assuming he's unable to take the floor, Marcus Smart is a strong candidate to draw the start.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: MRI pending•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not starting the second half•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leaves with hamstring injury•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stellar effort in narrow loss Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pitches in 11 points during Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Explodes for 30 in Game 2 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....