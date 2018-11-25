Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful for Monday

Brown (back) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown was forced to exit Saturday's game after taking a hard fall. The injury is being called a lower back bruise. If Brown is unable to go, Marcus Smart or Gordon Hayward would likely draw the start. More information on Brown's status should come out early on Monday.

