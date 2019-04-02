Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful for Wednesday
Brown (back) isn't expected to play Wednesday against Miami, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown appears likely to miss his second straight contest after being tagged as doubtful. Assuming he's sidelined, Gordon Hayward and Brad Wanamaker could see more run at shooting guard.
