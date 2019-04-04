Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful Friday

Brown (back) is doubtful Friday against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown is dealing with back spasms, and he'll likely miss a third straight game as a result. Assuming that's the case, he'll have just two more opportunities to play before the conclusion of the regular season.

