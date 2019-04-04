Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful Friday
Brown (back) is doubtful Friday against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown is dealing with back spasms, and he'll likely miss a third straight game as a result. Assuming that's the case, he'll have just two more opportunities to play before the conclusion of the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Monday vs. Heat•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable with lower-back issue•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big game off bench in Charlotte•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Barely shoots during loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.