Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful Saturday

Brown (back) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown has missed the past two games with a back bruise and looks like he may miss a third Saturday. A definite deciison will be made closer to game time, and if Brown is unable to go, Marcus Smart is a good bet to get extended run.

