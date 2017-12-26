Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Charlotte
Brown (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
It was originally thought Brown's ankle was causing him pain, but it turns out that he's nursing a sore right knee instead. With him likely out of the picture Wednesday, more minutes will probably get distributed to the likes of Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier.
