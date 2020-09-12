Brown totaled 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and two assists in 43 minutes of Friday's 92-87 win over Toronto.

Brown had an awful night from beyond the arc but was effective from close up in the series-deciding game. The 23-year-old averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the series and will try to keep it going against Miami in the Eastern Finals starting Tuesday night.