Brown scored a game-high 34 points (12-24 FG, 10-18 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-96 win over the Magic.

The 10 made threes were a career high for Brown, and he fell just short of tying Marcus Smart's franchise record of 11. It's the sixth time this season Brown has struck for 30 or more, and through eight games in March he's averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 boards, 3.6 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.8 steals.