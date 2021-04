Brown scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers.

Jayson Tatum led the scoring charge for Boston in this one, but Brown still turned in a solid effort. The 24-year-old has been battling through some minor nicks and scrapes lately, but since missing a contest with a bruised hip March 29, Brown has averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists in four games.