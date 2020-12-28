Brown collected 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 loss to the Pacers.

Brown put together another strong performance, continuing his promising start to the season. After a dynamic campaign in the bubble, Brown finds himself with added responsibility this season. Thus far, he appears up to the challenge and could end up being a bit of a draft-day steal. He was typically being taken in the 70 range in a lot of drafts, an ADP that could end being quite unflattering. The top-50 is certainly within reach for Brown and should he manage to turn his free throw shooting around, who's to say he can't be a top-40 asset come seasons end.