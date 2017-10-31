Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 18 points Monday

Brown finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Spurs.

After dropping a combined 15 points on 17.6 percent shooting over the team's previous two games (Milwaukee and Miami), Brown found his stroke against the Spurs on Monday. He's been impressive in the early goings of the season filling in for Gordon Hayward (ankle), posting 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals across 33.3 minutes per game.