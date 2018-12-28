Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 18 points off bench
Brown contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and five rebounds across 24 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to the Rockets.
Brown continues to come off the bench for the Celtics in limited fashion, but Thursday was a statement game to the team to get him involved more. Brown trailed only Kyrie Irving on the team in points scored against the Rockets despite coming off the bench and playing less minutes than the starters, which should land him more opportunities going forward.
