Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 22 points

Brown contributed 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal across 44 minutes in Saturday's 111-110 loss to the Rockets.

Brown was responsible for both the game-tying three at the end of regulation and the game-ending shot that gave the win to Houston. The three-pointer was the 23-year-old's only bucket after the third, as he proceeded to shoot 1-of-7 from then on. The fourth-year Celtic was at least able to provide his typical 20-plus points to the home crowd, something he had not done since Feb. 1 against the 76ers.