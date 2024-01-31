Brown accumulated 25 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 129-124 win over the Pacers.

The 27-year-old is still looking to get into a rhythm since he missed a game in the middle of January due to a hyperextended knee. Brown has scored more than 20 points only four times in eight games since that absence, averaging 19.3 points, 6.3 boards, 4.5 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.4 steals while shooting 27.9 percent (12-for-43) from long distance. If the knee is still bothering him, his production may not fully bounce back until he gets a chance to rest it further.