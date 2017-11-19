Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 27 in win over Atlanta
Brown tallied 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3PT, 3-7 FT) and four rebounds in a 110-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
Brown is scorching hot right now, as he is averaging over 20 points across his last four games. What's going to keep him an elite fantasy option going forward are his minutes, as he is averaging over 32 minutes per game. If there's one aspect that he could see an improvement in, it's his assists. Brown is averaging just 1.3 assists per game for the year, but his 21.3 usage rate and minutes should allow him to get above two the more he develops. The sky is the limit for this 21-year-old, as he's turning into one of the waiver wire pickups of the year.
