Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 30 in win

Brown had 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

Brown led all scorers Wednesday and added four assists to his ledger in 35 minutes of action. Brown's five made threes tied his season high.

