Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 30 in win
Brown had 30 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 3PT, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.
Brown led all scorers Wednesday and added four assists to his ledger in 35 minutes of action. Brown's five made threes tied his season high.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Inches toward double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hands out career-high eight dimes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around good game in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 21 in win over Denver•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads C's with season-high 31•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes backseat role•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.