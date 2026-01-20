Brown posted 32 points (11-28 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 104-103 loss to the Pistons.

Although Brown struggled with efficiency in this one, he still led all players in scoring and reached the 30-point threshold for the fourth time through nine appearances this month. The star forward also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, securing his first double-double since Jan. 1 and his sixth outing with a double-double or better on the campaign. Brown has scored at least 25 points in six straight games, averaging 30.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest during that span.