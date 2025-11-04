Brown registered 36 points (13-28 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to Utah.

Brown did everything in his power to carry his team to a victory, but it wasn't quite enough as the Jazz hit a shot at the buzzer to steal a victory. The star forward easily led his team in scoring despite failing to connect on a single attempt from beyond the arc. Brown has put up 30 or more points in three of his last four appearances, and it's also worth mentioning that he's racked up five steals over this stretch, adding a bit of production on the opposite end of the court.