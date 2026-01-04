Brown recorded 50 points (18-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists and three rebounds over 35 minutes during the Celtics' 146-115 win over the Clippers on Saturday.

It was an outstanding performance out of the No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. He scored in double digits in three of four quarters, including 19 points in the third frame to help the Celtics maintain their lead heading into the fourth. Brown's 50 points tied a career high that he set on Jan. 2, 2022 against the Magic, and the All-Star forward has stepped up in a huge way in the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles). The Celtics hold a 12-3 record over their last 15 games, and in the 13 games Brown played in across that span he has averaged 31.9 points on 52.9 percent shooting along with 6.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.0 steals over 35.4 minutes per game.