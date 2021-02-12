Brown delivered 12 points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 32 minutes in Thursday's 120-106 home win over the Raptors.

Brown's 10 dimes were a career high. While the potential All-Star had an off shooting night, his passing created lots of open shots for Semi Ojeleye (24 points) and Payton Pritchard (20 points). The Raptors often double-teamed Brown and Jason Tatum, making it easy for them to find open teammates. (Tatum had nine assists). Boston's ball movement was a refreshing site coming off their frustrating west coast road trip. Expect Brown to deliver more than 12 points Friday night as the Celtics stay home to face the Pistons.