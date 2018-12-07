Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops season-high 21 points
Brown totaled 21 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-100 victory over the Knicks.
Brown played 25 minutes off the bench Thursday, making his return after three games on the sidelines. Against the porous Knicks defense, Brown was able to get to the basket with ease, dropping a season-high 21 points. Brown may remain on the bench for the time being but that does give him added responsibility, running with the second unit. No matter his role, Brown remains a borderline standard league option who really offers upside in scoring only.
