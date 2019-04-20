Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops team-high 23 points Friday

Brown ended with 23 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over the Pacers,

Brown was excellent once again Friday, leading the Celtics with 23 points on an impressive 8-of-9 shooting. It was certainly a far more aggressive performance from Brown who had just six points in his previous outing. The Celtics are now one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs with Game 4 to be held, once again, in Indianapolis on Sunday.