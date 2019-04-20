Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops team-high 23 points Friday
Brown ended with 23 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over the Pacers,
Brown was excellent once again Friday, leading the Celtics with 23 points on an impressive 8-of-9 shooting. It was certainly a far more aggressive performance from Brown who had just six points in his previous outing. The Celtics are now one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs with Game 4 to be held, once again, in Indianapolis on Sunday.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...