Brown will not return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a facial contusion, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest after being hit in the face. He will finish Wednesday's tilt with four points (2-9 FG), three assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser are expected to see more action for the rest of Wednesday's game. Brown's next chance to play will come Friday against the Hornets.