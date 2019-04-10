Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Efficient in 18 minutes
Brown scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and collected three rebounds along with two assists and three steals over 18 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.
Brown had been dealing with a back injury at the beginning of April, but he's now played in back-to-back contests without issue and appears to be ready to play a key role off the bench in the postseason. However, if Marcus Smart (oblique) fails to return in time, Brown would likely join the starting five.
