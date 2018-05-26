Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Efficient night in losing effort
Brown finished with 27 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-99 loss to the Cavaliers.
Brown continued to score the ball well Friday, finishing with 27 points but failed to record a defensive stat. He also went just 3-of-6 from the free-throw line, a constant source of frustration for the coaching staff. Game Seven will be in Boston on Sunday and Brown is going to need to once again be a focal point of the offense if they are to advance to the Finals.
