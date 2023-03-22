Brown amassed 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over Sacramento.
Brown was extremely efficient from the floor and finished second on the team in scoring behind Jayson Tatum's game-high 36 points. Brown has scored at least 24 points in nine of his last 10 appearances, averaging 28.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals during that stretch.
