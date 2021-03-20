Brown finished with 19 points (9-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 boards, three assists, three steals, and one block in 35 minutes of a 107-96 loss to the Kings on Friday.

Brown's double-double was not enough to lift the C's hopes, as their losing streak continued. While Brown's points did take a dip, he still managed to lead his team in scoring. He'll face the Magic on Sunday.