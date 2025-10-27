Brown accumulated 41 points (12-25 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 12-15 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to the Pistons.

Despite the fact that he came into the afternoon contest nursing a hamstring issue, Brown produced his first 40-point performance since he went off for 44 against the Pacers in late December last season. The Celtics' offseason talent exodus has left the 29-year-old forward as something of a one-man show to begin 2025-26, and Brown has responded by averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 boards, 3.7 assists and 3.3 threes through three games.