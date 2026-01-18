Brown racked up 41 points (14-30 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Saturday's 132-106 win over the Hawks.

Although Brown struggled from beyond the arc, he still erupted for a game-high 41 points while putting up at least 30 field-goal attempts for the fourth time this season. The star forward remains on pace for a career-best season and has now reached the 40-point threshold in five of his 38 regular-season outings. He has also grabbed at least six boards in each of his last six appearances, averaging 27.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game over that stretch.