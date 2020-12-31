Brown scored 42 points (15-21 FG, 7-10 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and one steal across just 29 minutes in a 126-107 win over Memphis on Wednesday.

Brown continued his impressive start to the season, this time taking it to another level when he only needed three quarters to eclipse 40 points for the first time in his career. The forward didn't play in the fourth quarter as Boston maintained a comfortable lead throughout the contest. Brown's seven made baskets beyond the arc are the most for the 24-year-old in a game since the 2017 season. Wednesday marked the third game this season in which Brown has led the Celtics in scoring. Brown's dominated on both ends of the court early on, averaging 28.0 points and 1.8 points per game this season and has no signs of slowing down production outside of resting games anytime soon.