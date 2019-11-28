Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excellent in win

Brown racked up 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block during the Celtics' 121-110 victory over the Nets on Wednesday night.

Brown was efficient and contributed across the board in the win. The effort helped move the Celtics to 7-0 at home. After averaging 13 points per game last season, that number has spiked to 19.2 through 13 games. It will be worth monitoring whether his stats regress upon the return of Gordon Hayward (hand) sometime in the next month.