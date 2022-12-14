Brown produced 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 122-118 overtime victory over the Lakers.

The Celtics blew a big lead but managed to rally back and seal the win. Brown scored five of his 25 points in overtime, helping his team over the hump. Over his past five games, Brown has averaged 25.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.