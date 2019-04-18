Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels in supporting role

Brown posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, and one assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 99-91 Game 2 win over the Pacers.

Brown once again started with Marcus Smart (oblique) sidelined. He played a complimentary role to Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum, who combined for 63 points. Brown contributed solid defense and executed a perfect drive-and-dish to Tatum for a clutch near end-of-game three. Brown and his teammates now take a 2-0 lead to Friday's game in Indianapolis. Expect Brown to once again see 25-28 minutes of floor time.