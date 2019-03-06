Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels off bench in road upset

Brown put up 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Celtics' 128-95 win over the Warriors.

Gordon Hayward's 30 points paced the second unit (and entire team), but Brown proved to be an effective complement, with the Celtics going plus-23 during his time on the floor. The swingman hit double figures in the scoring column for the eighth straight contest and for the 18th time in 19 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories