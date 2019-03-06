Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels off bench in road upset
Brown put up 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Celtics' 128-95 win over the Warriors.
Gordon Hayward's 30 points paced the second unit (and entire team), but Brown proved to be an effective complement, with the Celtics going plus-23 during his time on the floor. The swingman hit double figures in the scoring column for the eighth straight contest and for the 18th time in 19 games.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 15 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads bench with 17 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Collects 13 points Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Paces team with 24 points•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...