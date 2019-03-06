Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excels off bench in road upset

Brown put up 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Celtics' 128-95 win over the Warriors.

Gordon Hayward's 30 points paced the second unit (and entire team), but Brown proved to be an effective complement, with the Celtics going plus-23 during his time on the floor. The swingman hit double figures in the scoring column for the eighth straight contest and for the 18th time in 19 games.