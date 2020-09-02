Brown produced 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 win over Toronto.

While Brown generated a solid offensive effort, it was his defensive play that really stood out. Brown was a major reason Raptor star Pascal Siakam shot 6-of-16 from the field. Brown's three steals highlighted a Boston defensive effort that once again held Toronto below 100 points. Boston, up 2-0, will try to keep the positive momentum going on Thursday for Game 3 versus Toronto.