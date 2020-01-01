Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected back Friday

Brown (illness) expects to be ready for Friday's game against Atlanta, John Karalis of MassLive.com reports.

Brown was held out of Tuesday's game against the Hornets, but he said he plans to practice Thursday and should be back on the floor Friday night. Over his last five games, Brown is averaging 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes.