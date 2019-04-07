Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to be available
Brown (back) is expected to be available for Sunday's matchup with Orlando, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Stevens didn't directly address Brown's status, but he told the media that he expects to have his full roster available, which implies that Brown will be back after a three-game absence. Still consider the Cal product questionable for the time being, but he's significantly more likely to take the floor now than he was as of Saturday night.
