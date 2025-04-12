Brown received pain management injections in his right knee this week and is expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs, Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS reports.

Brown has sat out Boston's previous two contests due to a right knee posterior impingement and could sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against Charlotte. Brown cannot meet the 65-game requirement to be eligible for All-NBA awards, and the Celtics are locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so there is no real incentive for him to play Sunday. However, the star forward should be able to suit up for the team's first-round matchup in the playoffs.