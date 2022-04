Brown is experiencing left hamstring tightness but is expected to play in Game 1 against the Bucks on Sunday.

Coach Ime Udoka said Thursday that Brown's injury could impact him throughout the team's second-round series against Milwaukee, but he's expected to play through the issue. Brown was productive during the Celtics' first-round series against Brooklyn, averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 38.8 minutes per game.