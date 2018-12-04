Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play Thursday

Brown (back) said he plans to play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Just moments after head coach Brad Stevens said that Brown would be returning to practice, the swingman says himself that he is feeling like he is ready to play again. Barring any setbacks over the next two days of practice, look for Brown to be back in the Celtics' lineup against the Knicks on Thursday.

