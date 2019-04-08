Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to play
Brown (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Brown logged 26 minutes and scored 13 points in Sunday's matchup with Orlando, so his back didn't appear to be an issue. He's likely been added to the injury list simply as a precaution and should be one of the few Boston rotation players who actually take the court Tuesday.
