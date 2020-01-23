Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Expected to travel on upcoming trip

Brown (ankle) is expected to travel with the team for their upcoming three-game roadtrip, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown will remain questionable for Friday's game against Orlando, though his inclusion on the travel roster bodes well for his ability to return at some point during the roadtrip. Look for further updates to come out over the coming days clarifying his status.

More News
Our Latest Stories