Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Explodes for 30 in Game 2 win

Brown scored 30 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and an assist in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Bucks in Game 2.

He's now the youngest player in the storied history of the Celtics franchise to score at least 30 points in a playoff game. Brown struggled with his consistency at times during the regular season, but the second-year guard appears to be emerging as a scoring star on the big stage.