Brown registered 33 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two steals across 19 minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The Celtics led by 17 points at the end of the first quarter and that allowed the coaching staff to rest the key players and give an extended run to some of the bench guys -- that didn't stop Brown to deliver an offensive clinic with 33 points in just 19 minutes, the lowest mark of any Boston starter. Brown should continue as Boston's top offensive threat as long as Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) remains sidelined, and he has embraced the role perfectly with 25 or more points in five of his last six contests. He has also scored 20-plus points in seven straight games.