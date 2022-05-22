Brown closed Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 40 points (14-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 42 minutes.

Jayson Tatum didn't have a good performance but Brown managed to carry the Celtics on offense, and even though his efforts were not good enough to give his team a 2-1 lead in the series, this was an excellent outing from an individual perspective. Brown has scored at least 24 points in each game of the current series against the Heat.