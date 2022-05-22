Brown closed Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 40 points (14-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 42 minutes.
Jayson Tatum didn't have a good performance but Brown managed to carry the Celtics on offense, and even though his efforts were not good enough to give his team a 2-1 lead in the series, this was an excellent outing from an individual perspective. Brown has scored at least 24 points in each game of the current series against the Heat.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Another solid performance•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-double not enough•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around effort in Game 6 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Plays well in losing effort•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stars for Celtics in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team in win•